In interviews, playwright Dipika Guha acknowledges that sometimes her plays veer dangerously close to cultural appropriation. This is certainly true of her 2016 comedy “Yoga Play” (available for streaming at syracusestage.org through Feb. 20), which uses a public relations crisis in an athleisure wear corporation to explore the tension between yoga as a centuries old spiritual practice and, as is often the case today, a vehicle for billions in corporate profit. As Joan, the CEO of Guha’s fictional Jojomon corporation says: “A yogi is a young woman with a lavender latte.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO