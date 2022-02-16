ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLC Uber riders are some of the friendliest in the country

By Jack Helean
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cExAp_0eG8UniL00

Some positive news for northern Utah. A new study of driver ratings has shown Uber riders in Salt Lake City are some of the friendliest in the United States.

The results come as Uber rolls out a new feature that allows every rider (and driver) to see exactly how their rating is calculated via the new Privacy Center in the Uber app.

According to Uber's data, Salt Lake City riders came in fourth place for friendliest riders. San Antonio, St. Louis and Nashville were listed as the top three friendliest large metros, respectively.

On the flip side, the top five un-frienliest large cities for Uber riders were: New York City, Seattle, Washington D.C., Boston and Minneapolis.

See the full top ten rankings below for both categories:

