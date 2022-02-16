ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebrafish study shows cells that survive myelin damage are worse at producing myelin

By MS Society
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published today by researchers at the MS Society Edinburgh Centre for MS Research found another clue to what goes wrong in MS—and what we could do to change it. In MS, the immune system attacks myelin—the protective coating around our nerves. If too much myelin is lost, the nerves...

medicalxpress.com

