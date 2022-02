MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two big names in the world of music will be taking the stage later this year in Hollywood. The first is Sir Paul McCartney. who is bringing his “Got Back” Tour to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. McCartney’s show at Hard Rock Live will be the most intimate venue on the tour. Guitar Hotel façade (Courtesy; Seminole Hard Rock Htel and Casino_ In celebration of the announcement, the 450-foot Guitar Hotel façade will feature a...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO