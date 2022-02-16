Form 425 Armada Acquisition Corp. Filed by: Armada Acquisition Corp. I

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, has announced that it will report its second-quarter financial results next week on Feb. 15, 2022; the results will cover the period ending Dec. 31, 2021. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast to discuss the report; the call will be held Feb. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET. Those interested can dial +1 (855) 605-1745 (United States and Canada) or +1 (914) 987-7959 (international) using conference ID 8645175. In addition, the company’s full financial statements and related MD&A along with a replay of the webcast will be available on the company website.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO