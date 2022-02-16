ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Form 425 Armada Acquisition Corp. Filed by: Armada Acquisition Corp. I

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 Commission File No.: 001-40742. Subject Company: Armada Acquisition Corp. I. I. Press...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

RDW Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Redwire Corp. f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. ("Redwire" or the "Company") (NYSE: RDW). Class Period: August 11, 2021 – November...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Joint Venture With Ford Could Jump-Start ADT

Even prior to the broad-market tech wreck, ADT stock came under persistent selling pressure. The company’s financials have improved somewhat over time. Expanding beyond home and business security is an audacious move that could be just the catalyst investors were waiting for. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Employment Hero raises $181M AUD at $1.25B AUD valuation, acquires KeyPay

The Sydney, Australia-based company also said it has acquired KeyPay, a workforce management and payroll platform that will remain as an independent brand and get investment from Employment Hero to grow its team. Employment Hero’s platform, which offers a full suite of human resources management tools, including payroll and benefits,...
BUSINESS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Commerce#Europe#Armada Acquisition Corp#Streetinsider Premium#I Press#Adobe Marketing#India Operations#Edgeverve#Sap#Infosys#Unilever#Aaci#Adakshira
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Germany
WWD

THG Shares Climb on Talk of Private Equity Takeover

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Are THG’s days on the London Stock Exchange numbered? Shares in the The Hut Group, now known as THG, rose further on Monday following a report on Friday in the Betaville blog that Advent International, Leonard Green & Partners and Apollo are interested in taking a stake.More from WWDDee and Tommy Hilfiger Host Walkabout DinnerNew York Fall 2022 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoA Closer Look at the Costumes of "Pam & Tommy" It said Advent is already working with advisers from Goldman Sachs and THG’s cofounder Matthew Moulding. Over the weekend, British media later embellished on...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
TechRadar

AMD wraps up world's largest semiconductor merger

AMD has completed its multi-billion dollar takeover of Xilinx in what is thought to be the largest semiconductor deal ever. The chipmaker says the all-stock deal will create "the industry’s high-performance and adaptive computing leader", offering the newly-expanded company "significantly expanded scale and the strongest portfolio of leadership computing, graphics and adaptive SoC products".
BUSINESS
pymnts

India’s DealShare Hits $1.7B Valuation After $210M Funding Round

DealShare, an Indian social commerce platform, has raised $210 million in Series E funding, according to a report Thursday (Feb. 17) from The Economic Times of India. $45 million came from the wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, bringing DealShare’s valuation to $1.7 billion. Other investors in the round included Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investments Group, Kora Capital, Unilever Ventures and Alpha Wave Global.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

InMed Pharmaceuticals To Release Q2 Financial Report, Update

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, has announced that it will report its second-quarter financial results next week on Feb. 15, 2022; the results will cover the period ending Dec. 31, 2021. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast to discuss the report; the call will be held Feb. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET. Those interested can dial +1 (855) 605-1745 (United States and Canada) or +1 (914) 987-7959 (international) using conference ID 8645175. In addition, the company’s full financial statements and related MD&A along with a replay of the webcast will be available on the company website.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote against CEO Cook's bonus

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged Apple Inc (AAPL.O) investors to vote against Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's remuneration, citing concerns around the magnitude and structure of his equity award. Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting in the first week of March. "There...
BUSINESS
MemeStockMaven

Palantir Stock Earnings: Focus On The Long Haul

Palantir (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report — one of the most traded stocks by individual investors — reported fourth-quarter results before the market opened on February 17. Investors had been hoping this would mark a turning point for the company, whose shares have been...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Flagship Ark Fund Hits 20-Month Low

Anticipation of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve is putting the kibosh on the stocks of young technology companies. Chicago Cubs fans used to say that any team can have a bad century. And now investment star Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, may be saying that...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy