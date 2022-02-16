ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperva Mitigates Massive Bot Attack of 400 Million Requests

By Erez Hasson
securityboulevard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImperva Advanced Bot Protection detected and stopped the largest bot attack in Imperva history. The web scraping attack targeted a global job listing site with operations in six countries. The attacker used a large-scale botnet, generating no less than 400 million bot requests from nearly 400,000 unique IP addresses over four...

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

