Kentucky State

National report finds Kentuckians lose around $4.7 billion per year driving on deteriorated, congested, and unsafe roads

 2 days ago

Transportation systems that are deteriorated, congested, or lack some safety components cost Kentucky motorists a total of $4.7 billion statewide per year because of higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes, and congestion-related delays. A new report released by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., called...

Lexington drivers lose $1,500 per year dealing with rough roads, traffic, survey says

Driving on roads that are rough, congested or lack specific safety features costs Lexington drivers $1,513 per year, according to a state-wide study from a transportation research firm. Some of the reasons for the added expenses are higher vehicle operating costs, congestion-related delays and safety-related costs, according to TRIP, a...
LEXINGTON, KY
Poor roads, traffic congestion cost NKY drivers more than $2,100 a year

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – Poor roads and traffic congestion cost each Northern Kentucky driver an extra $2,154 annually according to a new study. TRIP, a nonprofit funded in part by insurance companies, manufacturers and roadbuilding companies, issued the state of Kentucky roads report Tuesday. Overall, road conditions cost Kentucky...
TRAFFIC
Study claims area drivers lose $1,500 a year to bad roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Roads and bridges that are deteriorated, congested or lack some desirable safety features cost Kentucky motorists a total of $4.7 billion statewide annually – $1,513 per driver in the Lexington urban area – due to higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes and congestion-related delays. Increased investment in transportation improvements at the local, state and federal levels could relieve traffic congestion, improve road, bridge and transit conditions, boost safety, and support long-term economic growth in Kentucky, according to a new report released today by TRIP, a Washington, DC based national transportation research nonprofit.
LEXINGTON, KY
