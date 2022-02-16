AP Sportlight

American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO