AP Sportlight

1923 — Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators becomes the NHL’s career scoring leader. He scores his 143rd goal to surpass Joe Malone in a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. 1924 — Johnny Weissmuller sets a world record in the 100-yard freestyle swim with a time of 52.4...
From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Olympic boss Thomas Bach said he was disturbed and chilled watching the treatment of Kamila Valieva and has called for an investigation into her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze.For a man prone to talking in carefully scripted diplomatic soundbites, Bach took off the gloves and came out swinging hard, in a press conference that seasoned Olympic observers hailed as unprecedented.Russian skater Valieva - just 15 - has been the face of these Games for all the wrong reasons.Arriving as hot favourite for women’s figure skating, she finished fourth last night - following a stuttering routine - just days after the...
Malik Monk appears to be making the most of his first year in Los Angeles. The Lakers guard sparked dating rumors this week after he was spotted on a Valentine’s Day date Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Some on Twitter pointed out that the date was a long time in...
Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
Julia Marino has been forced to withdraw midway through the women's snowboard big air event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. But it wasn't an unfortunate injury or even a devastating positive Covid test which made her pull out, it was actually a piece of her equipment which lead to a dispute with Winter Olympic officials.
Freestyle skier Jon Sallinen's first run in Olympic halfpipe qualifying Thursday wasn't picture perfect. He drifted out of the halfpipe and collided with a cameraman. Collarbone aching, the 21-year-old from Finland picked himself up and tried it again in run No. 2 — only to fall once more and have to make the walk up the pipe to retrieve one of his ski poles.
After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
Qualifying Winter Olympics gold medalist Daniil Aldoshkin issues a public apology after throwing an inappropriate hand gesture in celebration of his team’s win against the United States on Tuesday. The Russian speedskater crossed the finish line immediately flashing two middle-fingers in what would typically be seen as an insult.
American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.
Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete.
During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
Michael Jordan was once shown up in public by a fellow sporting legend after only tipping a waitress $5. Former NBA superstar Jordan is one of the most successful sportsmen alive and had an obsession with winning. He's famously competitive and very rarely came out of a situation on the...
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Mike Perry and Julian Lane had their first official faceoff ahead of their grudge match at “BKFC: KnuckleMania 2” on Saturday, and thankfully they kept things mostly professional. Lane did his best to draw a reaction out of the 15-fight UFC veteran, but Perry...
Being an NBA player is already a big reason to get a lot of attention wherever you go. Being the face of the league is even bigger, even if you have managed to keep it under control for most of your career. LeBron James is the biggest name in the...
Delonte West seems to be doing much better from the looks of a recent clip. Encouraging footage of West went viral this week. In the video, West was seen putting up shots in the gym and swishing a good amount of them. West’s workout took place at Pat The Roc...
NEW YORK - - Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson during NHL Game No. 524 in Buffalo on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
