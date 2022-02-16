ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Bethlehem Public Library news : What’s new with Hoopla?

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJfn2_0eG8Mw7y00

D o you love digital borrowing at the library but crave instant gratification? Then Hoopla’s for you! The all-in-one digital service lets you instantly borrow audiobooks, e-books, graphic novels, music, movies, TV series and now even magazines.

With the new Hoopla Magazines BingePass, you get a week of unlimited access to a collection of more than 50-plus in-demand magazine titles for all ages and interests, such as HGTV, Elle, Popular Mechanics, Fast Company, Inc., Men’s Health, Time for Kids, Woman’s Day, Runner’s World, Wine Spectator and many more. The Hoopla Magazines experience is designed specifically for digital use, so it’s easy to navigate. You can even play an audio track of every magazine article using the Listen feature. (Can’t find what you’re looking for? Don’t forget, we also have hundreds of digital magazines through Flipster and OverDrive.)

There’s also a Hoopla BingePass for the Great Courses Library Collection. Explore more than 300 courses with a wide a range of topics, from Art to Zoology. With The Great Courses, there’s never any homework, tests or pressure – just in-depth instruction from some of the world’s greatest professors. The Great Courses are also available on our Kanopy streaming service.

You can also watch high-quality and engaging documentaries and nonfiction series from Hoopla’s Curiosity Stream BingePass. Use one borrow to access an ever-growing collection of award-winning films, shows and series covering science, nature, travel, history, technology and more. Curiosity Stream’s curated collections help you discover more about your favorite topics.

How does a BingePass work?

BingePasses are available to Bethlehem cardholders and will count as just one of your 10 monthly borrows in Hoopla.

After you borrow a BingePass, you can access the content immediately. The content is available to you for seven days. To access it again, you can find your BingePass in the Borrowed section of My Hoopla.

Once you’ve borrowed a BingePass, you’ll be logged into the BingePass partner website or app where you can explore all they offer, directly through their platform.

To access Hoopla, as well as our other digital collections, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org and click on the “eContent” button.

— Kristen Roberts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

RCS Community Library news: Take and Make Tuesday

Elementary-age kids can celebrate the Chinese New Year by creating a colorful, good luck Chinese dragon. Pick up your supplies on Tuesday, Feb. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. Library 101 Home school families are invited for a crash course in how to use the public library on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. Registration required, […]
RAVENA, NY
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library news : Winter Reading Challenge

Can you help us reach our goal of completing 3,000 books during January?  All ages are encouraged to participate in the annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Read for a Better World,” sponsored by Lerner Publishing.  Log all of your January reading by Monday, Jan. 31 on Beanstack, individually or as a family.  We could win prizes […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news : Family Storytime

Come celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day on Sat., Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m., when Miss Lisa and Mrs. Brown will share their favorite books, songs, and felt board stories. This interactive, multi-age storytime will include an art activity that can be completed at the library or at home. Children ages 2 to […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
Daily Leader

Library News: New books, DVDs at Odell Library

In need of something new to read? Odell Library received new books and DVDs in January. In Adult Fiction, the library has: 19 Yellow Moon Road — Fern Michaels; Annihilation Road — Christine Feehan; The Becoming — Nora Roberts; Criminal Mischief — Stuart Woods; Curse of Salem — Kay Hooper; Desolation Canyon — P.J. Tracy; The Eight of Swords — John Dickson Carr; The Family You Make — Jill Shalvis; The Girl in the Mist — Kristen Ashley; The Hanged Man’s Tale — Gerald Jay; The Horsewoman — James Patterson; The Intuitionist — Colson Whitehead; The Last House on the Street — Diane Chamberlain; Law of the Land — Elmer Kelton; Lightning in a Mirror — Jayne Ann Krentz; London Bridge Is Falling Down — Christopher Fowler; The Midnight Hour — Elly Griffiths; Murder Under Her Skin — Stephen Spotswood; Of Women and Salt — Gabriela Garcia; One Step Too Far — Lisa Gardner; The Paris Bookseller — Kerri Maher; The Paris Detective — James Patterson; Quicksilver — Dean Koontz; Reckless Girls — Rachel Hawkins; Red River Deep — Carolyn Brown; The Replacement Wife — Darby Kane; Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby — Ace Atkins; Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw — Mike Lupica; The Runaway — Nick Petrie; Seasonal Work — Laura Lippman; Shadows of Swanford Abbey — Julie Klassen; Something to Hide — Elizabeth George; The Sorority Murder — Allison Brennan; State of Grace — Marie Force; Sunflower Sisters — Martha Hall Kelly; Watching Over You — Lori Foster; Weather Girl — Rachel Lynn Solomon; WEB Griffin Rogue Asset — Brian Andrews; When You Are Mine — Michael Robotham.
ODELL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethlehem, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Government
Lowell Sun

Children’s author Bob Shea paints mural at Tewksbury Public Library

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Public Library recently unveiled a new mural by popular children’s author Bob Shea. Shea painted the mural, which depicts several animal characters riding a tandem bicycle, on a large, empty wall in the Children’s Room of the library. The mural is 25 feet long and 5 feet high.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Marshall News Messenger

Friends of the Marshall Public Library host first book sale of the new year

Volunteers with the Friends of Marshall Library kicked off a new year of book sales on Friday at the Marshall Public Library, with the first sale running through Feb 19. Vice President of the organization Steve Flohr said that this is the first time in two years that the Friend’s are planning to host all four of their regularly scheduled book sales.
MARSHALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Library#Library Website#Bethlehem Public Library#Hgtv#Elle#Men S Health#Time#Wine Spectator#Flipster#Overdrive#Kanopy#Bingepasses
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central considered paying families to drive kids to school

DELMAR — Parents, imagine getting paid to drive your children to school. Bethlehem Central had considered the option. “Paying families to transport their children is a great solution if we can save money for those payments by eliminating bus routes,” said Judith Kehoe, the district’s chief business and financial officer, during a school board meeting […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Amest Tribune

Whatever your new-found interest, Ames Public Library can help

With the new year comes new beginnings, new adventures and, for some, new resolutions and goals. Whether you are interested in finally finishing up that small project you keep putting off or picking up a new skill or hobby, the Ames Public Library has a wide range of books, CDs and, other materials to help you along the way.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Spotlight News

Bethlehem library hit with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ political stickers

DELMAR — An apparent political message was shared through stickers defaming President Joe Biden across books and signage at the Bethlehem Public Library over the weekend. The act of vandalism targeted three books and the signage for the library’s New York times’ Bestsellers section. The books in particular were two copies of former President Barack […]
DELMAR, NY
Wicked Local

Saugus Public Library Children’s Room offers options for February break

Saugus Public Library Head of Children’s Services Amy Melton issued the following press release. Looking for ways to entertain the kids during February break?. The Children’s Room at the Saugus Public Library invites children and families to stop by during winter break to enjoy a variety of fun activities. There will be prizes – including donations from Jersey Mike’s and In the Game!
SAUGUS, MA
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Public Library Has Its New Director

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester announced a new Director of the public library Wednesday. Karen Lemke will serve as the new Director. Lemke has served as the Head of Marketing and Community engagement at RPL since 2015 and will transition into the Director role on February 24th.
ROCHESTER, MN
Spotlight News

A fusion of flavors for the big game

E ach year, football fans gather to watch their favorite teams battle it out on the gridiron. Those battles can get pretty fierce, and football fans know they’re best watched with some delicious food on hand. This recipe for “Philly Cheesesteak Dumplings” from “Judy Joo’s Korean Soul Food” (White Lion Publishing) makes for a great […]
RECIPES
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Public Library adds 500 new titles to the largest public library collection of Khmer books in the U.S.

The new titles will be added to the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library  of the LBPL located in Cambodia Town, home to the largest public library collection of Khmer books in the United States. The post Long Beach Public Library adds 500 new titles to the largest public library collection of Khmer books in the U.S. appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy