Bethlehem Public Library news : What’s new with Hoopla?

D o you love digital borrowing at the library but crave instant gratification? Then Hoopla’s for you! The all-in-one digital service lets you instantly borrow audiobooks, e-books, graphic novels, music, movies, TV series and now even magazines.

With the new Hoopla Magazines BingePass, you get a week of unlimited access to a collection of more than 50-plus in-demand magazine titles for all ages and interests, such as HGTV, Elle, Popular Mechanics, Fast Company, Inc., Men’s Health, Time for Kids, Woman’s Day, Runner’s World, Wine Spectator and many more. The Hoopla Magazines experience is designed specifically for digital use, so it’s easy to navigate. You can even play an audio track of every magazine article using the Listen feature. (Can’t find what you’re looking for? Don’t forget, we also have hundreds of digital magazines through Flipster and OverDrive.)

There’s also a Hoopla BingePass for the Great Courses Library Collection. Explore more than 300 courses with a wide a range of topics, from Art to Zoology. With The Great Courses, there’s never any homework, tests or pressure – just in-depth instruction from some of the world’s greatest professors. The Great Courses are also available on our Kanopy streaming service.

You can also watch high-quality and engaging documentaries and nonfiction series from Hoopla’s Curiosity Stream BingePass. Use one borrow to access an ever-growing collection of award-winning films, shows and series covering science, nature, travel, history, technology and more. Curiosity Stream’s curated collections help you discover more about your favorite topics.

How does a BingePass work?

BingePasses are available to Bethlehem cardholders and will count as just one of your 10 monthly borrows in Hoopla.

After you borrow a BingePass, you can access the content immediately. The content is available to you for seven days. To access it again, you can find your BingePass in the Borrowed section of My Hoopla.

Once you’ve borrowed a BingePass, you’ll be logged into the BingePass partner website or app where you can explore all they offer, directly through their platform.

To access Hoopla, as well as our other digital collections, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org and click on the “eContent” button.

— Kristen Roberts