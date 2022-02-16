ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Andrea Riseborough Made 7 Films in 2 Years, from Thrillers to ‘Matilda,’ but There’s One Genre She Won’t Do

By Eric Kohn
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVl2C_0eG8Mi1200

Anyone tracking Andrea Riseborough ’s career will notice a certain tendency to tackle dark material. That was certainly the case for “ Here Before ,” an unsettling thriller about a woman who comes to believe the reincarnated spirit of her daughter has moved in next door.

“It’s a huge mountain to climb, the journey of knowing what it’s like to have a grown child pass away,” she told IndieWire during a recent interview. “Stepping into what that might be like for a couple of months while making the film was certainly very difficult. It’s actually quite a lonely experience.”

But she quickly moved on to the next project — and the next one after that, and the next one after that. In total, Riseborough has completed seven films since pandemic shutdowns started in 2020. She only stopped working for three months. “In some ways, I feel safer at work than anywhere else,” she said. “But it’s definitely not been easy.”

The pandemic inspired her to think about the potential of small-scale productions that were complementary to the new restrictions in play. “I’ve been watching and rewatching a lot of cinema and recorded theater, which is set in a more contained space, maybe because world’s gotten so much smaller,” she said. “I found myself watching Hitchcock’s ‘Rope’ not too long ago. He’s a big example of a filmmaker who made a lot of films in very small spaces even though he had access to huge amounts of funding. His films were quite contained and affordable in many ways — other than their stars.”

In terms of more recent work, Riseborough said she appreciated Joe Mantello’s single-location adaptation of Broadway hit “The Boys in the Band” for Netflix (“so intimate and strange than if he’d cut away to their lives”) as well as Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen’s Oscar submission “Compartment No. 6,” an odd couple story almost exclusively set on a moving train. It inspired her to work with the director on his yet-to-be-announced new project. “When you watch his films, they just sing, they’re so full of character and purity and fun,” she said.

Riseborough works at such a rapid-fire pace that it can be tricky to see how it all fits together. But it’s the edgy, lo-fi work she does with nascent directors that explain her impulses more than higher-profile gigs like “Matilda” and her upcoming role in David O. Russell’s untitled new movie. “The thing that has always interested me about film is auteurs,” she said. “I’ve always been drawn to those filmmakers. I just think it’s very exciting when you see a filmmaker who has real integrity who’s perhaps not yet getting those same opportunities that some other veterans have. it’s a very exciting time to be working with people when it’s formative.”

Her role in Mike Leigh’s melancholic comedy “Happy-Go-Lucky” inspired her director-first mentality. “He’s the cornerstone of integrity,” Riseborough said. “He’s chosen to assume this one path and he’s very passionate about that. He’s also quite funny about what he thinks is crap. He’s not afraid to not like things.”

With 2018’s “Nancy,” Riseborough launched her own production company, Mother Sucker, and continues to focus on supporting young women filmmakers. That includes “Here Before” director Stacey Gregg, who makes her debut in the bare-bones project, as well as Amanda Kramer, whose dreamy sex musical-comedy “Please Baby Please” premiered on the festival circuit last month. “There are a whole bunch of things that factor into what I do,” she said. “There’s paying your bills, but also trying to maintain some integrity, some sort of moral code. And then our own personal taste.”

But there’s one arena that no longer calls to her. Two years after she starred in the latest entry in “The Grudge” franchise, Riseborough said she has no interest in returning to the horror genre. “I know that there’s a huge fan base for it, a big market, loads of people who are very passionate about it,” the actress said. “But it’s definitely not my cup of tea.”

That admission may come as a surprise for anyone who has tracked Riseborough’s penchant for playing disoriented women at the center of tense psychological thrillers, from the kidnapping trauma of “Nancy” to Nicolas Cage’s ill-fated forest wife in “Mandy” and disturbing epistemological sci-fi “Possessor.” “Here Before,” follows a similar disturbing trajectory, with Riseborough cast as a grieving mother who becomes convinced her reincarnated child has returned to her. But Riseborough placed all of these projects in a different context.

“Tarkovsky and Kubrick were formative for me, as was Bergman,” she said. “But as far as the psychologically taxing situations go, I have to be sparing about how many of those do.” After “Mandy” and “Nancy” both premiered at Sundance in 2018, “suddenly, I was just offered so many of these horror films,” she said. “I realized it’s just not for me, that particular world.”

For the lo-fi “Here Before,” which premiered in competition at SXSW last year, Riseborough said she was less invested in genre touchstones — though her character’s unsteady subjectivity has serious “Vertigo” vibes — than the emotional struggles at hand. “It’s quite a singular perspective of somebody who’s imaginatively wrapped up their grief,” she said, citing Joan Didion’s “The Year of Magical Thinking” as an influence on her performance. “To her, it’s all very real as she creates an otherworldly set of circumstances, joining all sorts of dots in the wrong way to reconnect with this thing she’s lost.”

Riseborough also recently acted opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in last year’s somber character study “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” and stars in “To Leslie” as a single Texas mother who attempts to put her life back together after spending all the money she wins in the lottery. All that heavy stuff meant that “Matilda” came as a welcome catharsis. “I’m a trained dancer, and that hasn’t been at the forefront of my career,” she said. “It was really hard work that required so much commitment in terms of skills I haven’t used.”

She laughed. “It’s so good to have some balance,” she said. “I can maybe do one psychological thriller per year.”

“Here Before” is now available on VOD.

More from IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Adapted Screenplay Predictions

As usual, contenders in the Adapted Screenplay category are a varied bunch, with movies of all shapes and sizes adapted from prior material, whether novels, short stories, or a prior film. As always, auteurs have the advantage with Academy voters. Literary adaptations While David Lynch and Alejandro Jodorowsky may have been defeated by big-screen adaptations of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction novel “Dune” (Warner Bros./HBO Max), Oscar-nominated French-Canadian auteur Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) embraced the chance to bring his trademark visual panache to the sci-fi epic, which will come in two parts. Part One was whittled down from the sprawling novel by the director,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Escapes a Plantation and Discovers Freedom in ‘Alice’ Trailer

“Doing the right thing is never wrong,” Keke Palmer says in the first official trailer for her upcoming film Alice. The film, which marks Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section. Palmer stars as Alice, an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia who, after escaping her plantation, learns that it’s actually 1973.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 20 Best Films of Sundance 2022Sundance: Netflix, Obamas' Higher Ground Land Doc 'Descendant''All That Breathes': Film Review | Sundance 2022 The two-minute trailer opens with a glimpse of the enslaved life Palmer’s Alice...
MOVIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

John Wayne Wasn’t a Fan of One Classic Film

American film legend John Wayne did love a lot of movies, even his own. But there was one classic flick that The Duke did not like at all. Consider him not a fan for The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. And John Wayne was part of the cast, too. IDMb offers up a synopsis of the film: “A senator returns to a western town for the funeral of an old friend and tells the story of his origins.” Toss in that James Stewart was also in this film, and Wayne director John Ford was behind the camera.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Mike Leigh
Person
Hitchcock
Person
Joe Mantello
Person
Andrea Riseborough
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
purewow.com

Netflix’s New #1 Movie Is a Must-Watch Royal Rom-Com

There's a new number-one movie on Netflix and suffice it to say we're intrigued, because it looks like The Prince & Me meets Beauty Shop. This newly-released romance, titled ﻿The Royal Treatment﻿, follows a hairdresser named Izzy (Laura Marano) who gets hired to do the hair and makeup for a royal wedding, after a chance encounter with the soon-to-be-married Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). However, when she begins to develop feelings for the prince (and he feels them too), things get real complicated.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matilda#Thrillers#Kidnapping#Film Star#Finnish
Mic

Lord give me the vibes of Al Pacino dancing alone on a Beverly Hills sidewalk

Everything is collapsing. The senators are insider trading. The algorithm is relentlessly selling the most tepid, flavorless version of your life back to you. The last remaining industries are meal delivery apps, “cloud software,” and threadbare money laundering schemes. Your account has been deducted a fee and you’re just now hearing about it for the first time. We fluctuate between rage and limp nihilism and back again, and while this column won’t fix that, it will provide you with a small good thing to appreciate, a recognition of something weird and valuable and beautiful, despite it all.
THEATER & DANCE
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters Stars Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Recall Getting Up To Shenanigans While Filming The First Movie Thanks To The Suits

At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy