Gedolei Yisroel of Eretz Yisrael Led by Rav Chaim Kanievsky Grace Siyum on Machzor Sheini of Dirshu Daf HaYomi B”Halacha

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnprecedented Chizuk at Two Massive Siyumim at Mifal Hapayis Arena. It happened so swiftly, literally from one second to the next. We were about to hear a drasha from one of the Gedolim when suddenly, we saw a commotion. Before we could even process what was happening, we heard the MC...

Remarkable Demonstration of Achdus Amongst French Jewry At Dirshu’s Upcoming Double Siyum in Paris

Siyumim on Daf HaYomi B’Halacha and Seder Moed to be Graced by HaGaonim HaRav Eliyahu Abba Shaul and HaRav Binyomin Finkel. It was an unforgettable moment. The place, Les Docks Des Paris, a large indoor stadium in downtown Paris, a place that usually features all kinds of shows and concerts, was transformed into a holy beis medrash. It was the siyum of the first machzor of the Daf HaYomi B’Halacha seven years ago. Thousands of Jews from Paris representing the most beautiful mosaic of French Jewry, Sephardim, Ashkenazim, traditional Jews and Chassidim came together hand-in-hand to hear divrei chizuk from the venerated senior Sephardic Rosh Yeshiva from Eretz Yisrael, HaGaon Hacham HaRav Shalom Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Porat Yosef, the Kaliver Rebbe, shlita and other leading French Rabbanim.
Memory Lane: Rav Shmuel Tzvi Wein, zt”l, The Vyzoner Rov

Rabbi Ben Zion Eisenstadt, the famed biographer and historian of Rabbonim of the last two centuries writes regarding Rav Wein: “Of the Rabbonim of New York and its Gedolim, known as the ‘Vyzoner Rov’ this Ga’on is known as a charif and a mefulpal. His chidushei Torah are printed in Hame’asef which is printed in Yerushalayim… and he is now preparing to publish a sefer on halachos gedolos.”
The Laborers

In the holy city of Jerusalem, one of the pillars of the Sephardic Torah community is the famous Porat Yosef Yeshivah, which was founded close to 100 years ago (1914) to preserve Sephardic Jewry and produce outstanding Torah scholars who would perpetuate Sephardic teachings and tradition. A philanthropist from Calcutta, India, Yosef Avraham Shalom, played a major role in the founding of the yeshivah. This Jew from India had a big heart and, after learning of the diseases that were rampant in Jerusalem and its environs, he wished to build a hospital in the Holy Land to see to the people’s physical needs. He wrote a letter to the Gadol HaDor, Chacham Yosef Chayim zt”l of Baghdad, the Ben Ish Chai, and informed him of his plans. The Ben Ish Chai wrote back with the following response: “Open a yeshivah, not a hospital. Although it is important to build a hospital in Yerushalayim, many people will be eager to grab that mitzvah, while very few appreciate the value of Torah study, which is sorely needed.” Avraham Shalom heeded the Ben Ish Chai’s advice and contributed a vast sum of money for the founding of Porat Yosef in the Old City of Jerusalem.
Ki Sisa: Appreciating the Luchos

After spending 40 days together atop Har Sinai, Hashem hands Moshe the Luchos, which are simply described as “written by G-d” (Sh’mos 31:18). Just as Moshe finishes packing up and begins to head down, Hashem breaks the terrible news to him: Your people have committed the ultimate betrayal by creating a golden calf! Faithful Moshe stays and davens persistently on behalf of the nation, until Hashem finally relents and agrees to not destroy B’nei Yisrael. Moshe then picks up the Luchos and comes “down to Earth,” where he proceeds to smash them in plain view of the people.
