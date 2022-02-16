ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Minibike Driver Run Over and Killed on Route 1 in West Windsor; Operating Bike at Night with No Lights

February 16, 2022

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)—Police say that last night at 10:15 p.m., West Windsor Police received a 9-1-1 call for a motor vehicle collision on U.S. Route 1 South near the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

A driver from Trenton was operating a mini motorized bike in the center lane of U.S. Route 1 South and was struck by a Ford operated by a resident of North Brunswick. The impact threw the 40-year-old female off her bike onto Route 1. The driver of the Ford immediately pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder and exited his vehicle to aid the minibike driver who was in the roadway. However, traffic was heavy and numerous vehicles struck the female as well as her motorbike in the roadway. One of the vehicles that struck her, a BMW operated by a Trenton resident, pulled over and awaited police officers’ arrival.

The driver of the minibike was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:00 p.m. by Dr. Samson of Capital Health Regional Medical Center. The minibike the female was operating did not have any lights and she was dressed in dark clothing.

US Route 1 south was closed for approximately 4 hours. NJ Dot assisted with road closures and detours in the area. Any witnesses to this collision can contact Traffic Officer Brown or Traffic Sgt. Loretucci of the West Windsor Police Dept. 609-799-1222, our Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452, or Brown@westwindsorpolice.com.

Responding agencies were, West Windsor Police Department, West Windsor Fire & Emergency Services, Princeton Junction Fire Company Station 44, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team (SCRT), Middlesex County Medical Examiner, Capital Health Paramedics and NJ Department of Transportation.

