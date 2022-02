JLA/Avengers will be reprinted for the first time in decades via the Hero Initiative. The charity, which helps comic book creators with their medical costs and financial struggles, worked with DC Comics and Marvel Comics to allow for the printing of 7000 new copies of the book, which was first serialized in 2003 and 2004. The Hero Initiative's JLA/Avengers collection also includes 64 pages of additional content, reprinting the introductions by original Avengers writer/editor Stan Lee and Justice League of America editor Julius Schwartz. The Hero Initiative edition also includes a new afterword by JLA/Avengers writer Kurt Busiek. The new copies are being distributed by Diamond Comics Distributors and will release in March. More information will be available on The Hero Initiative's website.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO