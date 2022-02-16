Data Analytics Firm in West Chester Acquired by Wipfli

Brendan McGuire. Image via Waypoint.

Waypoint, a West Chester-based data analytics firm, has been acquired by Wipfli, a large accounting and consulting firm based in Milwaukee, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

According to Brad Baturka, Mid-Atlantic leader for Wipfli, Waypoint’s 25 employees have joined the company’s existing 90 staff members who work from Radnor and Center City. Since Waypoint’s West Chester lease is month-to-month, the employees will most likely be relocated to the other two locations soon.

Waypoint provides enterprise data management, analytics, and enterprise performance management solutions to multiple industries, with specific expertise in the healthcare and financial service industries. Among its local clients are Aramark, Campbell Soup, Comcast, Jefferson Health, PECO Energy, Penn National Gaming, QVC, and Wawa.

The company also has several national-level clients, including Chubb, Crayola, GlaxoSmithKline, and Verizon.

“Data is more abundant than ever before, but organizations struggle with planning, managing, and visualizing that data in a way that provides insights,” said Waypoint Managing Partner and now Wipfli partner Brendan McGuire. “We help all types of clients discover, develop, and deploy data and analytics solutions in ways that improve operations, reduce risks, and drive profitability.”