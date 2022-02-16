Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 16, temperatures expected to rise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — After a little rain on Tuesday, the skies cleared overnight throughout the county.

Bakersfield picked up only a trace of rain, while Tehachapi picked up .04 of an inch and some light snow accumulation as well.

High pressure will build into the area the next few days, bringing temperatures back near 70 by the weekend.

Another change will come early next week with a chance of showers by Tuesday, and cooler temperatures returning to the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.