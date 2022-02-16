ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Floyd says daughter Ryder is 'getting better' after hospitalization

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 2 days ago
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Cheyenne Floyd says daughter Ryder is home and "getting better" following her hospitalization.

The television personality gave an update on Ryder, her daughter with her ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, Tuesday on Instagram Stories after the 4-year-old was hospitalized for an unknown illness.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out about Ryder. She is home from the hospital now and resting," Floyd wrote.

The Teen Mom OG star shared a photo of Ryder at home with Ace, her 8-month-old son with Zach Davis.

"this picture makes me so happy. Ryder has been great today and getting better.. all she's worried about is that she missed the Valentine's Day party at school," she captioned the post.

Floyd also posted a photo of Ryder posing with Valentine's Day cupcakes from her classmates.

"Ryders class sent her Valentines Day cupcakes," she wrote. "seriously the sweetest thank you guys so much for making my baby feel special."

Floyd previously shared on Teen Mom OG that Ryder was diagnosed with "a rare genetic disease called VLCAD," or very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency, at birth. The condition prevents people from converting certain fats into energy.

"When she was first born she had to eat every two hours," Floyd said on the show. "She has to take medicine in the morning and in the night. Since it's genetic, it's something that she'll always have."

Floyd joined Teen Mom OG in Season 7. The series also stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Mackenzie McKee.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

'Still Grieving, Still Hurt': Meagan Good On How She’s Healing From Divorce

Good, though admittedly having a tough time, is grateful that as that relationship has ended, the one she has with God is stronger than ever. Meagan Good is speaking up about how she’s coping since the actress and DeVon Franklin announced they were getting divorced in December 2021. She admitted that while she’s had a certain way of thinking about most relationships she’s been in in the past, this split, after more than nine years of marriage, understandably hasn’t been the easiest thing to process.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
