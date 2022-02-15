ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tyrese Gibson’s Mother Passes Away Due To COVID-19

By Christopher Smith
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zazn_0eG8Jcy900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2o4t_0eG8Jcy900

Source: Maury Phillips Archive / Getty

Tyrese Gibson and his family are dealing with heartbreak, as the actor shared the sad news that his mother passed away after battling COVID-19 & pneumonia.

The Fast and The Furious actor and singer who had been delivering updates to his fans on his mother’s condition through social media, broke the news of the passing of Priscilla Murray on Monday (February 14th).

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother[.] This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..,” Gibson wrote in the caption to a heartrending post he made on Instagram which captured him weeping as he held her hand in the hospital.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens…….,” the post continued. “From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..,” Gibson concluded.

In another Instagram post, he thanked jazz great Kenny G, who took the time out to play “Forever In Love” for Gibson and his mother as they were in her hospital room through a session on Instagram Live.

“Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody……….,” he wrote. “I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies…”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

We offer our condolences to Tyrese and his family at this time.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Fast & Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Mourns Death of Mother

Actor and musician Tyrese Gibson, known for the “Fast & Furious” films, revealed that his mother Priscilla lost her battle with Covid-19. In an emotional post, Gibson shared a video of some of their final moments together. He held her hand and reassured that for the rest of his life, everywhere he went, he would hold her hand the way she held his when he was a child. He added: “every journey this life takes me through from now on, you’re going to hold my hand, Mom, okay?”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Kenny G
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid 19#Instagram Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Fast and Furious’ Tyrese Gibson Shares Updates As His Mother Fights For Her Life With Covid And Pneumonia In The Hospital

The global pandemic has been rough for a lot of people. It’s been so far reaching that odds are if it hasn’t impacted you personally then you probably know somebody who has been. And now Tyrese Gibson has found himself in just about the worst possible place. He’s at his mother’s bedside as she fights for her life, suffering from pneumonia brought on by covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Tyrese Gibson announces death of mother in heartbreaking post

Tyrese Gibson, the "Fast and Furious" actor, took to Instagram Monday to announce the death of his mother, who reportedly had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The star posted a photo of the two holding hands and wrote that he will continue to hold her hand for the rest of his life. He posted that he "sweet Valentine just passed away" and prayed that "Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her."
CELEBRITIES
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

336
Followers
770
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy