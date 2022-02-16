ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKMnD_0eG8JFrY00

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Influential satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning at age 74 following complications from lung cancer.

The journalist and author was well known for his work at National Lampoon in the '70s and his two New York Times bestsellers Parliament of Whores and Give War a Chance.

"Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P. J. O'Rourke passed away this morning from complications of lung cancer," Deb Seager, vice president and spokeswoman at O'Rourke's publisher, Grove Atlantic, told NBC News.

O'Rourke received his undergraduate degree in 1969 from Miami University and was a Woodrow Wilson Fellow at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. He worked for small newspapers in Baltimore and New York before he became editor in chief of the National Lampoon.

He went on to work for Rolling Stone and The Atlantic Monthly and contributed to Esquire, Vanity Fair, the Daily Beast, and The Weekly Standard.

Though he was a proud conservative Republican, O'Rourke often criticized Democrats and Republicans alike in Parliament of Whores and in a variety of articles.

"The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer and remove the crab grass on your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn't work and then get elected and prove it," he wrote for The New York Times.

O'Rourke gained a wide following for his fearless writing style.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Fox News panelists cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris having "female problem"

Panelists on Fox News' "The Five" rushed to cut off Jesse Watters on Thursday after he pondered whether Vice President Kamala Harris was having a "typical female problem." The remark came during a discussion about Harris claiming that she felt she was in a "bubble" in Washington D.C., which prompted Watters to accuse her of not feeling grateful enough for the position she's in.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

MSNBC reveals Brian Williams' replacement

MSNBC has officially selected a new 11 p.m. host after Brian Williams' departure from the network. MSNBC President Rashida Jones confirmed in an internal memo on Thursday that Stephanie Ruhle will be the new host of The 11th Hour, the show formerly anchored by Williams, per Mediaite. Ruhle currently anchors Stephanie Ruhle Reports at 9 a.m. ET, and has been with MSNBC since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment Trump Revealed His True Feelings About Don Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s latest interview featured some telling moments that revealed how the former president feels about his adult children. Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for asking Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the probe, claiming they’re trying to “go after children.” But as Kimmel pointed out, Ivanka Trump ― who served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House ― was hardly a child.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Neil Cavuto Hasn’t Appeared on Fox News Since Jan. 10

One of Fox News’ longest-tenured personalities has been off the air for an entire month, and the network hasn’t said why. Neil Cavuto, who hosts shows on Fox News and Fox Business, was last seen on his weekday 4 p.m. Fox News show, Your World with Neil Cavuto exactly one month ago today, on Jan. 10.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Has A Scorching Answer To Eric Trump’s Question On Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel said former President Donald Trump’s “terrible kids” are “desperately trying to protect the golden goose” as multiple scandals escalate. Earlier this week, Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, dropped the former first family’s business amid an ongoing fraud probe in New York.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Newspapers#Democrats#Nbc News#Miami University#Johns Hopkins University#The National Lampoon#Rolling Stone#The Atlantic Monthly#Esquire Vanity Fair#The Daily Beast#The Weekly Standard#The New York Times
Daily Mail

Sarah Palin is 'dating New York Rangers legend Ron Duguay' who she was seen out with at Upper East Side restaurant Elio's two days after testing positive for COVID

Former vice presidential hopeful and Alaska governor Sarah Palin is said to be seeing former New York Rangers hockey player Ron Duguay. Palin, 57, and Duguay, 64, have been involved since late last year, sources told Page Six. However, PEOPLE magazine says the two are 'just friends' who 'met through hockey,' according to a source.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tucker Carlson under fire for ferocious attack on Meghan and Harry: ‘Annoying fake duchess and brain-dead husband’

Tucker Carlson has again come under attack for remarks about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.On Wednesday, the Fox News anchor told viewers of his Tucker Carlson Tonight show that the duchess was “fake” and her husband “brain dead”.It followed calls from the royal couple for Spotify to address the “serious harms” that spreading false Covid information can cause, amid wider complaints about vaccine-sceptic views expressed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.Both Markle and her husband, as well as Joe Rogan, have million dollar contracts with the audio platform. “We have continued to express...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ana Navarro: 'I thought Chris Cuomo was my friend'

CNN commentator Ana Navarro called out disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former CNN host Chris Cuomo while appearing as a guest co-host on ABC’s "The View." On Tuesday, the women hosts discussed the recent rumors suggesting that Andrew Cuomo was eyeing a run for New York Attorney General against Letitia James. James, a fellow Democrat who published the detailed report that detailed several women’s sexual misconduct accusations against the former governor.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Bromance over? Don Lemon slams former CNN bestie Chris Cuomo for breaking ‘journalistic standards’

The years-long bromance between CNN’s Don Lemon and former colleague Chris Cuomo is in trouble. Lemon turned on his old network pal on Monday, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar fielded questions during an in-house town hall from disgruntled CNN staffers who are depressed and angry that CNN’s now-former boss, Jeff Zucker, was forced to step down last week.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Nancy Grace sends message to Jen Psaki: I'll tell you what 'soft on crime' is

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace blasted the Biden administration on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday for dismissing concerns on soft-on-crime policies. The Fraternal Order of Police, America's largest police union, harshly criticized Jen Psaki on Monday after the White House press secretary mocked Fox News' coverage of rising crime rates and questioned the validity of discussing "soft-on-crime consequences."
POLITICS
New York Post

Rachel Maddow hiatus is costing MSNBC in primetime ratings

Rachel Maddow’s absence from MSNBC’s primetime lineup is costing the channel viewers. The network’s marquee 9 p.m. program lost nearly 30% of its audience in the key 25-54 demographic on Monday, the second day of Maddow’s weeks-long hiatus, according to the latest Nielsen figures. The episode...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
287K+
Followers
50K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy