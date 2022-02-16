ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Shopify Stock Down 18% After It Warns Pandemic Boost Will Fade

By Annie Palmer, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopify warned in its fourth-quarter earnings report Wednesday that revenue would slow down in the first half of 2022. It blamed a deceleration in e-commerce spending compared to the height of the coronavirus pandemic, along with other factors, like the end of government stimulus and potential impacts on consumer spending due...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Snapchat Gains 13 Million Users in Q4, Snap Stock Rallies on 42% Revenue Jump and First Net Profit

Snap shares rocketed up more than 50% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street financial forecasts — posting its first-ever net profit and netting more Snapchat users than expected. The company reported an average of 319 million daily active users for the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 13 million over 306 million in the third quarter. Snap also topped earnings estimates, although those were lowered after Snap had warned of a Q4 revenue slowdown. Revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $1.30 billion, and it was Snap’s first quarter of positive net income as a public company —...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Shopify Etsy#Wayfair#Money Report#Ggv
Motley Fool

Why Fiverr Stock Surged Higher on Thursday

A dynamic and evolving work environment continues to create tailwinds for Fiverr. Fiverr remains confident in the resilience of its business model and its growth prospects. Shares of freelancer platform specialist Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) jumped on Thursday. Shares rose as much as 18.6%, and were up about 14% as of 11:45 a.m. ET today. The growth stock's jump followed Fiverr's fourth-quarter earnings report this morning, before market open.
STOCKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheStreet

Walmart Earnings Preview: Can It Set the Tone For Retail Earnings?

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report is due to report earnings before the open on Thursday. However, the stock hasn't been trading all that well lately. Although the stock market hasn’t done a great job of moving higher, Walmart hasn’t been able to buck the trend like others have — say, like Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report. (Here's how to trade it).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

This Unstoppable Retail Stock Posted a Record Holiday Period

Retailers have had a rough time during the coronavirus pandemic. Strict lockdown measures to stop the spread of the virus created an extremely difficult operating environment, and many of these businesses (especially the smaller ones) have struggled just to survive. Even as COVID-19-related restrictions eased, ongoing supply chain challenges coupled with soaring inflation have kept the headwinds blowing for many in this sector.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Down 50% Off Highs, Shopify Stock Looks Cheap

Shopify stock (NYSE: SHOP) has declined by almost 35% year to date, considerably underperforming the broader Nasdaq-100, which has declined about 8% over the same period. The stock is also down by about 48% off all-time highs seen in early November, trading at levels of around $885 currently. So what’s really changed for Shopify? With interest rate hikes on the horizon and monetary policy set to get tighter, investors are reducing exposure to high-growth, high multiple stocks, and this is hurting Shopify, which traded at close to 38x forward revenues at its peak. Moreover, e-commerce stocks, in general, have been faltering, as revenue growth cools as spending in brick-and-mortar stores rises with Covid restrictions easing. For instance, in Q3 2021, Shopify’s sales growth rates roughly halved to 46% from around 96% in the year-ago quarter. Separately, mixed quarterly results and tough earnings guidance from payments major PayPal - whose fortunes are heavily levered to the e-commerce market - also appear to be rubbing off on Shopify stock.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amgen stock rises after COVID drugs boost Q4 profit

Shares of Amgen Inc. rose more than 3% in the extended session Monday after the drug maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations and said sales rose in part due to COVID-19 products. Amgen said it earned $1.9 billion, or $3.36 a share, in the quarter, compared with $1.6 billion, or $2.76 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Amgen earned $4.36 a share. Sales rose 3% to $6.8 billion, thanks in part to a revenue bump from its collaboration with Eli Lilly & Co. on COVID-19-related products, Amgen said. In addition, volumes grew double-digits for several products such as osteoporosis drug Prolia and high-cholesterol treatment Repatha, Amgen said. Growth in these and other products "combined with our many pipeline opportunities, position us well for long-term growth," Chief Executive Robert A. Bradway said in a statement. FactSet consensus called for earnings of $4.04 a share on sales of $6.9 billion. Amgen stock ended the regular trading day up 0.6%.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Disney, Uber, Mattel, Inflation And Stock Markets - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, February 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Flat With Inflation, Jobless Claims In Focus. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, while Treasury bond yields eased and oil crept back above the $90 per barrel mark, as investors sifted through a busy session of after-hours earnings and braced for today's key inflation reading prior to the start of trading.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy