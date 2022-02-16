Shopify Stock Down 18% After It Warns Pandemic Boost Will Fade

Shopify stock (NYSE: SHOP) has declined by almost 35% year to date, considerably underperforming the broader Nasdaq-100, which has declined about 8% over the same period. The stock is also down by about 48% off all-time highs seen in early November, trading at levels of around $885 currently. So what’s really changed for Shopify? With interest rate hikes on the horizon and monetary policy set to get tighter, investors are reducing exposure to high-growth, high multiple stocks, and this is hurting Shopify, which traded at close to 38x forward revenues at its peak. Moreover, e-commerce stocks, in general, have been faltering, as revenue growth cools as spending in brick-and-mortar stores rises with Covid restrictions easing. For instance, in Q3 2021, Shopify’s sales growth rates roughly halved to 46% from around 96% in the year-ago quarter. Separately, mixed quarterly results and tough earnings guidance from payments major PayPal - whose fortunes are heavily levered to the e-commerce market - also appear to be rubbing off on Shopify stock.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO