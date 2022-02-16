Laurinburg Exchange

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Break-in

LAUREL HILL — Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into the church. Nothing was reported missing.

MAXTON — A resident of Old Maxton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had broken into the residence and stole a microwave, glassware, leather coats, assorted tools, copper wiring and damaged a metal gate.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police responded to an apartment complex on Stewartsville Road after someone shot at the building. Two apartments had several bullets go through a window and struck the interior walls. No one was injured in the shooting.

WAGRAM — A resident of Hillcreek Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had stopped in the road in front of their residence and shot the home three times. No one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — April Amick, 49, of Shaw Street was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nicole Fore, 26, of Gibson was arrested Tuesday for driving while impaired, felony possession of meth, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license. She was given a $5,000 bond.

