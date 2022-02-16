West Chester Man Arrested for Illegal Gun Sale

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two adults and two juveniles in a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun. Authorities state that on February 15 at approximately 11:51 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Boulevard for a report of a suspicious vehicle. A short time later, an officer in the 800 block of North Adams Street observed the described vehicle and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle fled but was quickly located in the 1100 block of Concord Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle, 18-year-old Nasir Carter, 18-year-old Jshawn Edwards, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male, attempted to flee on foot. All four subjects were taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and it was learned that the vehicle had been taken in an armed carjacking in Philadelphia, PA on February 14, 2022.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 17 HOURS AGO