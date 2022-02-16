Avelo Airlines adds four routes from Tweed New Haven Airport

Amtrak has announced a Valentine’s Day-related promotion called “Amtrak Loves You Sale” that enables passengers to buy one ticket and bring a companion along for free. The promotion, which runs through Feb. 16, covers travel on Amtrak between March 1 and Aug. 31. Customers can receive discounted tickets by using the discount code (V214) when booking their trip or at amtrak.com/vdaysale. The sale is valid for one free companion rail fare traveling on the same reservation as one full adult fare. Adults must travel together and be booked in the same reservation.

