New Haven, CT

Avelo Airlines adds four routes from Tweed New Haven Airport

By Phil Hall
 2 days ago

Avelo Airlines is expanding its presence at Tweed New Haven Airport with the addition of four new routes. Beginning in May, Avelo will add exclusive nonstop service...

Breeze Airways establishes operations base at Bradley Airport

Startup carrier Breeze Airways is establishing an operations base at Bradley International Airport that will bring 200 new jobs and eight new routes to the facility. The Utah-headquartered Breeze launched last May with Bradley as one of its three initial destinations. The airline currently provides nonstop flights from Bradley to Charleston, South Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk, Virginia, and Pittsburgh; the new routes will be announced in the coming weeks.
LIFESTYLE
Corcoran Group opens first Connecticut outpost in Greenwich

The real estate firm Corcoran Group LLC has entered the Connecticut market with the launch of Greenwich-based Corcoran Centric Realty, owned and led by Jeffrey Jackson. Jackson’s firm was formerly known as Centric Property Group, which was founded in 2001 to focus on Greenwich and surrounding areas including Westport, Darien and New Canaan. The firm closed nearly $200 million in sales in 2021.
GREENWICH, CT
Amtrak offering BOGO promotion for Valentine’s Day

Amtrak has announced a Valentine’s Day-related promotion called “Amtrak Loves You Sale” that enables passengers to buy one ticket and bring a companion along for free. The promotion, which runs through Feb. 16, covers travel on Amtrak between March 1 and Aug. 31. Customers can receive discounted tickets by using the discount code (V214) when booking their trip or at amtrak.com/vdaysale. The sale is valid for one free companion rail fare traveling on the same reservation as one full adult fare. Adults must travel together and be booked in the same reservation.
LIFESTYLE
Dine-in, not drive-in, theater opens in Dobbs Ferry

After a two-month delay from its planned Dec. 9 opening, the LOOK Dine-In movie theater in Dobbs Ferry opened on Feb. 10. Brian Schultz, CEO and founder of Dallas-based LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, told the Business Journal that the delay was due to Covid and supply chain issues. The new theater...
DOBBS FERRY, NY
Winston E. Allen, I Pried Open Wall Street in 1962

In 1962, the eyes of the world were on the American South’s civil rights movement, but in New York City Winston E. Allen quietly broke down the racial barriers in the financial services sector by opening Creative Investor Services – the first Black-owned broker-dealer firm on Wall Street. Today the 88-year-old Westport resident recalls his financial career in his newly published autobiography “I Pried Open Wall Street in 1962.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Adam Musa, FuelCo and FoodSmart

Working in his family’s gas stations and convenience stores while growing up in Westchester is the experience that inspired Adam Musa to launch his Fuelco and FoodSmart ventures. A big problem he found while working in the family convenience stores was the lack of healthy food. Musa was less...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
