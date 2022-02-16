'Horizon Forbidden West' Runs Best On PS5 At 30fps

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's no secret that it's important to carve out time to have fun and unwind during the day, but everyone's ideal relaxation time may look different. For some, that involves enjoying a favorite snack and watching a new TV show, while for others, it means hopping on a bike or skateboard and rolling through the park. And then there are those who find comfort in the challenge of video games on their favorite system. If your game system of choice is the PlayStation 5 and you're looking to expand your entertainment by adding a new game to your library, you may want to check out Amazon's ongoing deals on PS5 games. Popular titles are up to 67 percent off, and the sale-priced games span a wide range of genres.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO