Today's Bible verse

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

“We are from God. The one who knows...

The Independent

Pastor Greg Locke threatens to dox ‘witches’ that infiltrated wife’s Bible book club

The Tennessee pastor known for burning so-called "witchcraft" books like Harry Potter and Twilight has threatened to expose six supposed "witches" in a new video that has gone viral.Pastor Greg Locke, who styles himself as a prophet for predicting Donald Trump would beat "demon-possessed" Joe Biden, went on a wild sermon against the so-called "witches" that infiltrated his congregation.In the video taken on 13 February, Mr Locke demanded the six "get out" or he would expose them during the next sermon to his Global Vision Bible Church this coming Sunday."Three of you are in this room right now. Three...
The Daily South

Mother's Day Bible Verses To Celebrate Mom This Year

Even though Mama deserves to be celebrated more than one day a year, we love that Mother's Day gives us a reason to let her know how much she means to us. While gifts, flowers, and desserts are a great way to celebrate Mama this Mother's Day, we know that sharing meaningful words in a card or letter would also mean the world to her. Mother's Day bible verses are a great way to remind her just how much she is loved as well as inspire her with words of faith.
womansday.com

20 Bible Verses About Grief to Help You Cope With a Loss

If you've ever lost a loved one, then you know just how painful and potent grief can be. Unfortunately, life is unexpected, which means sorrow and death can come at any time. There’s no way for us to prepare for these terrible events, but when coping with loss, it may bring you comfort to remember that there is another life with God in heaven. Of course, no matter how much we try to remember that our loved ones have moved on to a better place, we still mourn, and Bible verses about grief can put into words the pain you feel, as well as bring you solace through dark times.
Arkansas Times

Governor stands firm on posting Bible verses

Church and State, the magazine of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, reports on its unsuccessful request that Governor Hutchinson stop posting Bible verses on the office Twitter account. It takes a crack at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in the process. Americans United has urged Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson...
womansday.com

35 Meaningful Bible Verses About Life to Boost Your Faith

Life is going to throw all kinds of things your way, from the good to the bad to the in-between. These Bible verses about life remind you that God is in your corner no matter what. He’s there to celebrate with you when things are going well, and to support and comfort you when they aren’t. He understands the tough decisions, the grief, the anxiety, and the depression you might experience. It’s in these times that you may feel called upon to reflect on Bible verses about life that speak to you and your connection with God. If you’re in a period of life where you’re feeling joyful and optimistic, then these verses also speak to how you can share your celebration with God.
Fox News

Pastor Max Lucado on John 3:16, One of the Most Important Verses in the Bible

For Christians, the entirety of the Bible hinges on a short verse in the Gospel of John in the New Testament; John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” It pretty much sums up the narrative of God’s plan for redeeming the entire human race and the whole of creation, rescuing them from the Fall from Grace, and the evil now rampant in our world because of it. Pastor Max Lucado’s 2007 best-selling book on those 26 words has been re-released and updated with “new content for a new generation.” Called “3:16 The Numbers of Hope,” it is a deep, heart-probing explanation of why these words were so mind-boggling when Jesus imparted them to Nicodemus more than two thousand years ago, and how they are just as life-altering for us today. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado, a master storyteller, and spirit-filled teacher of biblical truth, talks about the power of John 3:16 and the hope it offers. He says, “The heart of the human problem is the heart of the human. And God’s treatment is prescribed in John 3:16… Let John 3:16 become the banner of your life, so much so that the message of God’s unending and unbending love overflows from you to others.”
Longview News-Journal

Stallard: Change of direction was sent from above

U.S. 259 — The last thing I wanted to do Thursday was change a flat tire on the side of a busy highway as the temperature dropped and the cold wind blew harder by the minute. Especially when it wasn’t even my tire. But, there I was, in...
Longview News-Journal

Letter: Get a second opinion

Starting Dec. 26, I wasn’t feeling right and went to the first ER, and after several hours, I was told nothing was wrong and was kicked out the door — to hit the ground vomiting and dry heaving from pain. Next day to my regular doc and then...
