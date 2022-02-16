ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont settles with firm selling unregistered cryptocurrency assets

By Dan D'Ambrosio, Burlington Free Press
 8 days ago
Vermont will receive $940,000 from a New Jersey-based financial firm as part of a $100 million settlement with state regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission for selling unregistered cryptocurrency assets to investors across the country, according to a news release.

In 2021, BlockFi Lending LLC had "improperly induced" nearly 500 Vermonters to hold more than $6.5 million in cryptocurrency assets with the company in its interest-bearing account products, according to the DFR.

The problem, DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak said Tuesday, is that BlockFi wasn't registered to sell securities and didn't provide the proper disclosures on the company and its products.

The settlement comes at a time when lots of Vermonters are getting involved with cryptocurrency.

In the early months of the pandemic, the number of cryptocurrency transactions initiated in Vermont skyrocketed more than 400% from 44,290 in 2019 to 224,283 in 2020, with more than 7,000 Vermonters making investments, according to the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation. The total value of those Vermont-based transactions topped out at $83.7 million in 2020, compared to $15.1 million in 2019.

Vermont sues with five other states

Last summer, six states, including Vermont, filed actions against BlockFi, alleging it promoted its unregistered cryptocurrency interesting-bearing account products with promises of high returns for investors. As a result of being unregistered, investors did not receive the information they needed to understand the potential risks of the crypto accounts, according to Pieciak.

"This settlement reflects DFR's core mission to protect investors and ensure a level playing field for industry participants," Pieciak said in a news release.

The settlement does not affect BlockFi's Vermont investors, who will keep their accounts with the company, Pieciak said.

"They like this investment and want to keep getting a return on it," he said. "That's all good and fine."

Meanwhile, BlockFi will immediately stop offering its crypto accounts to investors while it works to get into securities compliance. Current investors may keep their existing investments with BlockFi and will continue to earn interest under their initial agreements with the company, as the Vermont investors have chosen to do.

Pieciak said DFR is considering additional enforcement actions against other cryptocurrency firms that are failing to comply with Vermont law. Vermonters who are concerned about whether their cryptocurrency investments or firms are property registered should contact the DFR Securities Division at 802-828-3420, or via email, dfr.securitiesinfo@vermont.gov.

Former VT Gov. Peter Shumlin:EB-5 fraud was "biggest disappointment of my life"

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 660-1841 or ddambrosio@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

