The Genesis Invitational: Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups

Dustin Johnson and Max Homa walk on the 7th hole during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera CC on Feb 20, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Photo by Harry How via Getty Images)

Featuring a super-stacked field, hosted by Tiger Woods, the 96th edition of The Genesis Invitational gets underway on Thursday morning.

The field at Riviera Country Club will include 120 players, all vying for a piece of the massive $12,000,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $2,100,000, a record for a non-major tournament.

The PGA Tour has published the tee times and groupings for the opening two rounds, which includes six marquee threesomes (three morning and three afternoon), featuring all the top-ranked names along with world No. 107 Cameron Champ (for some reason).

How to Follow The Genesis Invitational

Bubba Watson lines up a shot on the 18th green during the final round of the Genesis Open at Riviera CC on Feb 18, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, CA. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 4-8 p.m. (GOLF); Sat: 1-3 p.m. (GOLF); 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sun: 1-3 (GOLF), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE (ESPN+): Thu-Fri: 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m. ET (Main Feed, Marquee, Groups, Holes); Sat: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee, Groups, Holes); Sun: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee, Groups, Holes)

RADIO: Thu-Fri: 2-8 p.m.; Sat: 2-7 p.m.; Sun: 1-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM)

LINKS: Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

The Genesis Invitational: Featured Groups

The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds, which will include six marquee LIVE groups.

Six-image slideshow. Swipe right to navigate.

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, Max Homa Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka

The Genesis Invitational Tee Times