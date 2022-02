Getting back to watching Babish after a brief episode with Alvin makes it easy to appreciate both cooks since Alvin was a nice switch, but the main host of the show is still why a lot of people tune in. This time around we get to see another dish from Seinfeld that a lot of people know about, but also one that some folks might stay away from since otherwise, it could be a long, long night thanks to the tongue-scorching heat that this dish can produce. Kung Pao chicken is the type of dish that gets made by numerous restaurants and tends to have a very customary taste that a lot of people like. But it is very possible to mess this dish up as the host shows in a couple of ways by not adding enough of one ingredient and not putting things together at the right time. It’s interesting to think of how important it is to put things together at the right moment since otherwise it becomes too soupy or becomes a stew that doesn’t sound quite as appetizing. But thankfully, Babish is the type of individual that likes to get things right and went ahead and created a third attempt that was spot-on.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO