SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The countdown is on for fully vaccinated Californians to be able to remove their masks indoors when the state eases up on the mandate. However, there are several conditions and places where masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status. Meanwhile, on Monday, California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that masks inside grades K through 12 classrooms would be a mandate until at least the end of the month. “This is not a decision that we make lightly or in a hasty way,” Ghaly said. UCSF Professor of Epidemiology George Rutherford agreed with...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO