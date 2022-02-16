Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management arm opens new office in Monaco

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has launched the Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD), which begins trading today on the Cboe BZX Exchange. According to the ETF’s summary prospectus, GEMD invests at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the FTSE Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets USD Bond Index, which tracks the performance of investment-grade and high-yield bonds issued by emerging market governments or quasi-government entities denominated in U.S. dollars that meet certain liquidity, governance, and fundamental screening criteria. GEMD is passively managed by GSAM’s global fixed income team.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO