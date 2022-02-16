It’s “Illegal” To Sleep Naked In MN & Here’s Why (We Think)

Mike Lindell just wants to do two things. He wants to give pillows to Canadian truckers and he wants people to know he wants to give pillows to Canadian truckers. The latter is easier. Here I am, talking about it, explaining to you that the CEO of MyPillow would like to make HisPillows TruckerPillows. He wants to do this, of course, because the anti-government protest initiated by truckers in Canada late last month has become a cause celebre on the political right, though they likely wouldn’t use French to say that. The ongoing obstruction of Canada’s capital has spawned enormous demonstrations of support here in the United States and plans for similar efforts that seem to consistently be just over the horizon.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO