Shopify Stock Down 18% After It Warns Pandemic Boost Will Fade

By Annie Palmer, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopify warned in its fourth-quarter earnings report Wednesday that revenue would slow down in the first half of 2022. It blamed a deceleration in e-commerce spending compared to the height of the coronavirus pandemic, along with other factors, like the end of government stimulus and potential impacts on consumer spending due...

