FBB Roundtable: Most memorable Ryan Zimmerman moments for the Washington Nationals

Ryan Zimmerman, stalwart infielder for the Washington Nationals, announced his retirement Tuesday evening. After 16 years as a full-time big-leaguer, all with the Nationals, Zimmerman finishes his career as the franchise leader in games, hits, runs, home runs, total bases, and runs batted in, and probably some other stats, too. Zimmerman’s 11 career walk-off home runs place him in the top-10 all-time in that feat, according to ESPN. When I shared a video of one of those walk-offs with an editor of this blogsite Wednesday morning, his response was a dismissive “zzzzz” and then a description of Zimmerman as “the most boring ‘good’ player who ever was.” To me this is rude to the point of criminality: Zimmerman, on top of being a prolific slugger of mighty game-ending dingers, is also the most beloved player in the history of one of MLB’s 30 teams. Show some damn respect!

