FBB Roundtable: Most memorable Ryan Zimmerman moments for the Washington Nationals

By Blake Finney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 is going to be a step into the unknown for the Washington Nationals. It will be their first season without Ryan Zimmerman on their books since the franchise moved to the nation’s capital in 2005 after the franchise icon announced his retirement on Tuesday. The first-ever draft...

Sportsnet.ca

Ryan Zimmerman announces retirement after 16 seasons with Nationals

Ryan Zimmerman, the Washington Nationals' first-ever draftee back in 2005, announced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons in the majors. After moving from Montreal to D.C. for the 2005 MLB season, the newly-minted Nationals (formerly Expos) selected Zimmerman fourth-overall in their inaugural draft. Then a 20-year-old infielder at the University of Virginia, Zimmerman was called up to the Nationals for the final month of the 2005 campaign.
MLB
KEYT

Popular, productive ‘Mr. National’ Ryan Zimmerman retires

Longtime Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman has announced his retirement at age 37. He ends a a decorated career in which he became the club leader in most major hitting categories and helped the team win the 2019 World Series. Zimmerman posted the news via a Tweet on Tuesday. He was the first player drafted by the Nationals during their first season after moving from Montreal to Washington. He made his major league debut in September 2005 and spent his entire career with the Nationals. He was a two-time All-Star, won a Gold Glove at third base and helped Washington reach the postseason five times.
MLB
NBC Washington

DMV, Baseball Communities React to Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman Retiring

DMV, baseball communities react to Ryan Zimmerman retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement from MLB on Tuesday, marking the end of an era for the Nationals that spanned over a decade and a half. From being the Nationals’ inaugural draft pick, to carrying them...
MLB
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Ryan Zimmerman: Face of the Franchise, Mr. Walk-Off, Washington's forever

WASHINGTON - He grew up here, right in front of us. When Ryan Zimmerman was 20 and played third base and the Washington Nationals made him the first draft choice in the history of the franchise, there were teenagers in the District who had no idea what it was like to have a Major League Baseball team at home. As he retires as a 37-year-old part-time first baseman - with all of his 1,799 games, his 1,846 hits, his 284 home runs in the same uniform - there are Washington teenagers who can't imagine having no home team for which to root. That's a career, in full.
NFL
beyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Ryan Zimmerman retires

Patrick Reddington | Federal Baseball: Ryan Zimmerman officially announced his retirement on Tuesday. The 37-year-old spent 16 seasons with the Washington Nationals, amassing 40.1 rWAR, two All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove, two Silver Sluggers, and a World Series championship. Zimmerman was the Nationals’ first-ever draft pick back in 2005.
MLB
Ryan Zimmerman
Dusty Baker
Frank Robinson
Brooks Robinson
Bryce Harper
Gerrit Cole
Gilbert Arenas
Jayson Werth
Juan Soto
Stephen Strasburg
NBC Washington

With Ryan Zimmerman Retired, Who's on the D.C. Baseball Mount Rushmore?

With Zimmerman retired, who’s on the D.C. baseball Mt. Rushmore? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ryan Zimmerman, a man who has become intertwined with America’s pastime in the nation’s capital, has officially retired. “Mr. National” will no longer appear on the diamond in Nats Park, and thus leaves behind a legacy that few, if any, can touch within the franchise.
MLB
masnsports.com

For younger generation, Ryan Zimmerman is baseball in D.C.

On behalf of an entire generation of Nationals fans, I want to congratulate Ryan Zimmerman on his retirement and say thank you. If you’re around my age, growing up a baseball fan in the Washington, D.C., area was complicated. I’ve spent all of my almost 30 years of living...
MLB
NBC Washington

If Ryan Zimmerman Is ‘Mr. National,' Who's Going to Be ‘Mr. Commander'?

If Zimmerman is 'Mr. National,' who will be 'Mr. Commander'? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ryan Zimmerman, known as — among other nicknames — "Mr. National," retired earlier this week, ending a career that spanned 17 years but just one uniform. Zimmerman is a player recognized by...
NFL
Washington City Paper

Ryan Zimmerman’s Legacy Will Be Intertwined With the Nationals and Their Success

Nearly two decades ago, my wife surprised me with a signed red-and-white Ryan Zimmerman No. 11 jersey for my birthday, and that jersey now hangs framed in our home office. It remains one of my most cherished sports memorabilia possessions. I was a fan of Zimmerman the baseball player before I covered the Nationals as a beat reporter. In 2007, when I switched from calling Washington Mystics games to appearing on MASN-TV and hosting the post-game radio show for the Nats, I got to know Zimmerman beyond his on-field heroics.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Congratulates Former Nationals Teammate Ryan Zimmerman On Retirement

Prior to being included along with Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline last season, Trea Turner had spent the entirety of his Major League career with the Washington Nationals. That overlapped with Ryan Zimmerman, who was the first ever draft pick by the Nationals franchise...
MLB
defector.com

Thanks For The Bad Times, Ryan Zimmerman

Ryan Zimmerman, stalwart infielder for the Washington Nationals, announced his retirement Tuesday evening. After 16 years as a full-time big-leaguer, all with the Nationals, Zimmerman finishes his career as the franchise leader in games, hits, runs, home runs, total bases, and runs batted in, and probably some other stats, too. Zimmerman’s 11 career walk-off home runs place him in the top-10 all-time in that feat, according to ESPN. When I shared a video of one of those walk-offs with an editor of this blogsite Wednesday morning, his response was a dismissive “zzzzz” and then a description of Zimmerman as “the most boring ‘good’ player who ever was.” To me this is rude to the point of criminality: Zimmerman, on top of being a prolific slugger of mighty game-ending dingers, is also the most beloved player in the history of one of MLB’s 30 teams. Show some damn respect!
MLB
NBC Washington

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman Retires From MLB a Champion and DC Icon

Nats’ Ryan Zimmerman retires from MLB a champion and DC icon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Since the Nationals moved to D.C. in 2005, there has been no player more associated with both the organization’s highs and lows than Ryan Zimmerman. The 2005 No. 4 overall pick has played all 1,799 of his career regular-season games and on Tuesday announced there will not be an 1,800th.
MLB
MLB

'Just an awesome human being': Nats teammates praise Zimmerman

Most people never had heard of Ryan Zimmerman until he became the fourth overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft. From then on, he was billed as the face of the Nationals' franchise. Then-Nationals general manager Jim Bowden had this glowing evaluation of Zimmerman’s on-field skills: “He’s Brooks Robinson, Scott...
MLB
FanSided

Ryan Zimmerman vs. the Colorado Rockies: A look at the statistics

Ryan Zimmerman of the Washington Nationals announced his retirement on Tuesday after a 16-year career with the franchise. During those seasons, Zimmerman had plenty of chances to face Colorado Rockies pitching, so how did he do in his career against Colorado?. Spoiler alert: He did very, very well when facing...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Ryan Zimmerman Among Precious Few Franchise-Defining Players

There are hundreds of baseball players who have served as the face of a franchise. A team always has to have one, even if that face is nontraditional, a rookie or a midseason acquisition or a fifth starter, that says as much about the state of the club as anything else possibly could. The face of the franchise does not have to be of the franchise so much as he simply has to be in it—which separates those from the players who have defined a franchise. These serve as not so much its face as its soul. Their public identity becomes inextricable from the club, and vice versa: Mr. Cub. The Captain. Mr. Tiger.
MLB
FanSided

Phillies’ Mark Appel offers MLB simple solutions to key MiLB issues

Phillies minor-leaguer Mark Appel’s latest Twitter thread offers logical solutions to key MiLB issues. Philadelphia Phillies minor-leaguer Mark Appel wants to help Major League Baseball solve its Minor League Baseball problems, which seem to be getting worse by the day. In a thoughtful and logical Twitter thread on Tuesday,...
MLB

