Fulbright Student Program General Program Session *Virtual*

The Trauma Center at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah is announcing the FOCUS program will transition to a virtual presentation for the spring 2022 session dates. “For nearly two years, ThedaCare has monitored and proactively adjusted our plans, following COVID-19 safety guidance from health organizations,” said Ray Georgen, MD, ThedaCare System Trauma Medical Director and one of the leaders who started the program more than 20 years ago. “With any large gathering, we want to ensure the safest environment possible for those attending. Due to the latest surge in cases due to the Omicron variant over recent weeks, we feel it is best to offer the program virtually this spring.”

NEENAH, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO