ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cameras Catch Snoop Dogg Smoking Just Before Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ablV_0eG83UFO00

Snoop Dogg warmed up for his Super Bowl Halftime Show in the way you’d expect. Video taken from inside SoFi Stadium seems to show the 50-year-old rapper toking up ahead of Sunday’s performance.

Snoop Dogg joined Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and surprise guest 50 Cent for one a first-of-its-kind Halftime Show. Players have long made rap and hip hop part of the culture of the league, but the NFL has often tried to distance itself from the genres’ sometimes violent lyrics. Several people, including many police unions, condemned the show because of some things the performers have said in songs.

The pressure didn’t seem to take its toll on Snoop Dogg as he smoked what looked like a big blunt ahead of the Halftime Show. Cameras caught him crouched down on the stairs of the customizable stage in the moments before he went on. A Twitter video of the incident quickly went viral and has hundreds of thousands of retweets and comments. Most of those were some version of “water is wet” as Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., has never made a secret of his love of marijuana. Though it’s important to note, the drug is legal in California where the performance took place.

Snoop’s smoke wasn’t the biggest controversy of the night. That moment belonged to Eminem who kneeled on stage at the end of his performance. The gesture was in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who took a knee during the playing of the national anthem in 2016 to protest police violence.

Several other players and athletes have since kneeled during the anthem as a form of protest.

Willie Nelson Talks Smoking Weed with Snoop Dogg in Amsterdam

Snoop Dogg said the only person to “out smoke” him was Willie Nelson. The country music icon told The Daily Beast last year about the time he invited the rap legend to the Netherlands to partake.

“I called Snoop, and I said, ‘Hey buddy, you gotta come over here. This is where it’s at!’ So he came over, and we hit every bar, every smoke place in Amsterdam,” Nelson noted. “We had a helluva time.”

They followed that up with stops at every KFC in the city as well, Nelson laughed.

The music legends formed a unique friendship over their love of marijuana. Snoop Dogg appeared on two of Willie Nelson’s songs — 2009’s “My Medicine” and “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” in 2012 — about it. They both also have the unique distinction of publicly admitting to toking up in the White House. Nelson smoked with Jimmy Carter’s son, Chip. Something the former president confirmed in 2018. Snoop said he partook in the bathroom in 2014 during an event to honor jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

Comments / 76

Dan Fisher
17h ago

Snoops been smoking so long I doubt he could function normally without it besides maybe that's why hes so cool, now leave the old man alone and go get your own.

Reply
14
Sheila Keno Ruffin
19h ago

and so find something else to talk about this is not news be glad he didn't do it when he was performing

Reply(1)
10
Dixon Urdaughters
16h ago

.... and cameras catch NFL players playing football.... what's next??? Lemme guess??? Water is wet.

Reply
5
Related
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: What Is Eminem’s Net Worth?

The Real Slim Shady will be under the bright lights once again. That’s right, Outsiders. Eminem is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. But what is the famous rapper’s net worth?. You better believe that Eminem will be earning himself a very nice paycheck...
NFL
Outsider.com

Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
NFL
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

After all these years, Snoop Dogg is still looking smokin'!. Here's the 22-year-old version of the famous rapper posing with his award at the MTV Awards after winning Best Rap Video in New York City back in 1994 (left). And, 28 years later ... The now 50-year-old hip-hop icon --...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

Martha Stewart Jokes About Her And Snoop Dogg's Lighter Use In BIC Ad

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are a powerful duo. The pair's chemistry was apparent from the jump when Snoop first met Martha as a guest on her eponymous show in 2008. Since then, they've collaborated many times, most notably as roasters on "The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber" in 2015 and for their series, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," which premiered in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Colin Kaepernick
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
Hello Magazine

Snoop Dogg's luxury mega-mansion he bought for a bargain

Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Snoop Dogg lives in a luxury mega-mansion in Diamond Bar, California – but the rapper is so secretive about his property, he's never offered fans a glimpse inside. What we do know about the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performer's abode is that he...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reacts To Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row Records

The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye must not have seen what Snoop Dogg said about his boots earlier this week (or he's simply brushing it aside) because he's giving the legendary West Coast rapper his flowers following his historic acquisition of Death Row Records. It was reported on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Cameras Catch Snoop Dogg#Twitter#Amsterdam Snoop Dogg
The Independent

Snoop Dogg and The Rock pay tribute after Tyrese Gibson’s mother dies

Snoop Dogg and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have sent messages of condolence to Tyrese Gibson after the death of his mother.Gibson, who has starred in several The Fast and The Furious films, posted a tribute to his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson, who died from complications of Covid and pneumonia.The actor and singer had been keeping his followers updated with his mother’s health status since 5 February when he shared that she had been hospitalised and was in the ICU.On Monday (14 February), Gibson announced his mother’s death with a video posted to Instagram. In the clip, he strokes her...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

For Just $5,000 You Can Own One Snoop Dogg Song on the Blockchain

Snoop Dogg is making his new album, B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row) available via blockchain. In partnership with blockchain gaming platform Gala Games, Snoop’s NFT LP version offers three exclusive bonus tracks. The Stash Box of NFTs will be available via Gala Music on Wednesday (Feb. 9) at the Snoop time-appropriate 4:20 p.m. PST. “If anything is constant, it’s that the music industry will always be changing,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favor of the artists and the fans, and we’re going to be right at...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Los Angeles

‘It Feels Good': Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records, the Label on Which He Rose to Fame

Snoop Dogg expanded his business empire in a big way just days before he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show. The ultra-smooth Southern California rapper, who is part of a blockbuster halftime show lineup that includes Dr. Dre at SoFi Stadium Sunday in Inglewood, acquired Death Row Records. The label on which Snoop rocketed to fame was purchased from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by the Blackstone investment firm.
INGLEWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Wants Sade Collab, Recalls Being Too Scared To Meet Her In Person

Who knows, it may be the collaboration that you didn't know you needed, but either way, Snoop Dogg is "putting it out in the air" that he wants to lock down new music with Sade. The Nigerian-British singer has been a favorite for millions of fans worldwide for decades, and although she is often seen as an elusive character in the celebrity world, her legacy remains unshaken.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg Says Death Row Will Be NFT Record Label: ‘I Want to Be the First Major in the Metaverse’

Snoop Dogg surprised fans in a devoted Clubhouse room yesterday, as the new owner of Death Row Records revealed plans for it to become the first NFT record label. “Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop said, which you can hear in the video below. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

400K+
Followers
42K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy