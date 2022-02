Former Notre Dame great Bryant Young was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After a tremendous career with the Fighting Irish, one where he totaled 18 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss, the San Francisco 49ers selected Young with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. He played on the 49ers Super Bowl champion team later that year. He would go on to spend his entire 14-year career with the 49ers. In total, he registered 89.5 career sacks.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO