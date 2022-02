BRONZEVILLE — Dozens of Doolittle Elementary students will soon be able to see the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater thanks to hundreds of donors. School Principal Iysha Jones and social justice organization Organic Oneness created an online fundraiser so 25 students at the school, 535 E. 35th St., could see a performance from the dancers. Hundreds of people donated after a Block Club story about the effort. The story also caught the attention of “Blacklist” star Harry Lennix, who offered to fund the trip, Jones said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO