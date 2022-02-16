First Royal Visitor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter

Don't expect to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Lilibet “Lili” Diana and Archie in the U.K. imminently with their parents. The Associated Press reports that Harry's lawyers argued during a hearing against the U.K. government today that the Duke of Sussex does not feel safe bringing his family to Britain since he is not allowed to pay for police protection out of pocket for them. He is fighting in court for the right to pay for police protection so they can visit.

