First Royal Visitor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter

Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton are allegedly thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s patronages have already been removed. Kate Middleton and Prince William, Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince CharlesReuters.
Prince Harry shares a close bond with his royal cousin Princess Eugenie before he met Meghan Markle. Prince Harry has a number of women very close to his heart. The Duke of Sussex adores his wife, Meghan Markle. However, before she and Kate Middleton joined the royal family, there was another woman, who had been close to him growing up.
Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
Meghan Markle is reportedly less popular now compared to before. There is no denying that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are among the most influential members of the royal family. The duo is not only known for being the wives of Prince Harry and Prince William as they also shine in their respective crafts.
Prince Harry is reportedly unrecognizable, according to a royal biographer. Prince Harry shocked everyone when he announced, in January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they want to become financially independent from the Firm at the time of their infamous Megxit.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could, allegedly, return to England this year with Charles' help. Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship has been strained for years. But royal insiders recently claimed that the father and son are slowly patching things up. In fact, during one of his interviews, the heir to the throne praised his youngest son and this was seen by many as Prince Charles’ way of extending an olive branch at Prince Harry.
Camilla Parker Bowles and Meghan Markle have allegedly turned into unlikely allies because of their respective husbands. In its Feb. 14 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Camilla and Markle are thinking of ways to prevent Prince Harry from returning to England permanently.
Prince Harry was warned by Meghan Markle's estranged brother that he is next on her chopping board. Prince Harry received a warning from Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. who said he might suffer the same fate as her first husband, Trevor Engelson. According to Markle Jr., the Duchess of Sussex was allegedly "cold to her ex-husband."
MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry may not have yet publicly congratulated the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee - but they could be a little preoccupied at the moment. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £11million mansion is said to have been engulfed by a foul smell, leaving neighbours “disgusted.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly planning a trip to Australia before Prince William and Kate Middleton head to the country. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Kate MiddletonReuters.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's employers are allegedly growing "weary." This comes as the former working royals have yet to deliver any content for Netflix and Spotify. Speaking to Life & Style for its February 14 issue, insiders said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "all talk and no action." Aside from the lack of work, they have, also, missed deadlines.
Meghan Markle's previous claim of not knowing anything about the royals was debunked. Meghan Markle has been consistently pitted against Kate Middleton. Though the two duchesses were both considered commoners prior to their wedding to Prince Harry and Prince William, many royal followers noticed that Meghan and Kate are different from each other.
Prince Harry urged Britons to have themselves tested for HIV. Prince Harry continues to be hounded with various issues even after his shocking departure from royal life in January 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle. During their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that the “racism” happening behind palace doors and the never-ending condemnations of the British media pushed them to quit their senior royal roles and fly off to the United States.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has continued to plummet after leaving the UK. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming more and more unpopular in his home country. Meanwhile, the members of the royal family, including Camilla, have received higher approval ratings from the British public. Prince Harry And...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly in danger of getting fired by Spotify and Netflix. In its Feb. 14 issue, In Touch Weekly claimed that Spotify and Netflix are now realizing that Prince Harry and Markle have not produced content for them.
Don't expect to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Lilibet “Lili” Diana and Archie in the U.K. imminently with their parents. The Associated Press reports that Harry's lawyers argued during a hearing against the U.K. government today that the Duke of Sussex does not feel safe bringing his family to Britain since he is not allowed to pay for police protection out of pocket for them. He is fighting in court for the right to pay for police protection so they can visit.
Prince Harry's go-to move to appear "genuine" unveiled. Prince Harry continues to make it to the headlines amid his security row with the British government. The husband of Meghan Markle previously revealed that he applied for judicial review after a Home Office decision ruled he would be unable to personally fund police protection for his family while in the U.K.
Meghan Markle allegedly uses hand gestures to tell Prince Harry to stop talking. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for three years already. However, many believed that the duchess wears the trousers in their marriage, and she allegedly even controls her husband's behavior in public. Meghan Markle Uses...
Comments / 0