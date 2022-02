What is the point of non-alcoholic beer? That was my opinion, until I discovered the killer app: they can trick your body into thinking you're not dieting. I was one of those tiresome over-40s giving up drinking for Dry January. I was doing quite well, but while watching TV I found that my right hand kept reaching over to the side-table where the beer should be. The ingrained habit of taking a swig of something cold and hoppy was proving impossible to break. So I let the hand have the beer it wanted - just without the alcohol.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO