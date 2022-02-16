Who is André Rieu? All you need to know about the famous Dutch violinist and conductor

Chausson: Poème; Ravel: Tzigane; Enescu: Caprice Roumain. The plan of this recording is simple but meaningful. We start with late 19th-century France, move on to a mixture of France and Hungary/Romania and end with Romania entire. Chausson’s Poème for violin and orchestra which, in its gentle melancholy, has fin de siècle written all over it, is perhaps the nearest he came in his short life to being a great composer. The harmony, while clearly deriving from that of Franck, is never heavy-footed and coalesces beautifully with the work’s long melodies. Ravel’s Tzigane, which adopts the slow/fast (lassú/friss) form of the Hungarian csárdás, was inspired by the playing of the Hungarian violinist Jelly d’Arányi, which he followed up by studying Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsodies. There are melodies here, but Ravel cunningly intertwines them with ‘exotic’ slides and dissonances and much of the piece’s excitement lies in the way our brain untangles the mix. But, as Grimal notes, the result is by the composer’s admission much more Ravel than Hungary.

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO