I get stealing a road sign that says something like boner lane...but firefighting gear? What's the plan, are you going to start the fire and then go in to "save" items? Or try and make extra money by selling the items? If you have always dreamed of being a firefighter, there is another route. You know, training to actually become an official one. I hear the pay and benefits are pretty good.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO