Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are only growing bigger by the day; it’s only natural that marketplace tribalism has broken out among investors. It’s OpenSea versus the world, with dozens of other markets looking to unseat the king of digital art dealing. LooksRare (LOOKS-USD) has stepped up in recent months, and it has shown real promise in giving OpenSea a run for its money. But this week, as the LOOKS crypto takes a dive, there’s some fear sprouting up among LooksRare bulls. Adversaries of the platform continue to sow doubt. Investors are knocking heads on social media this morning over whether LooksRare is all it’s cracked up to be, or a scam.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO