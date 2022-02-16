ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ukrainian airline UIA loses some of its plane insurance coverage

By G. Turner
liveinsurancenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe insurers have withdrawn the cover for aircraft flying in the country’s airspace. The largest Ukrainian airline has announced that its insurers have withdrawn their plane insurance coverage for at least some of its aircraft for flights within the country’s airspace. The move was made as Russia...

www.liveinsurancenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Passenger plane draws ‘relax’ with flight path near Ukrainian border

A passenger plane has written “relax” with its flight path near Ukraine’s border.Amid heightened tensions with Russia, an Air Moldova plane drew an 80-mile wide version of the word using its flight path on Thursday afternoon, data courtesy of Flightradar24.com showed.The plane, a 23-year-old Airbus A321 using “Relax” as its call sign, departed from Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, for a one-hour 40-minute flight before landing back at the same airport.It flew at an altitude of 10,000 feet, at times just 25 miles from the country’s border with Ukraine.Over 30,000 users were tracking the flight at one point, according to Flightradar24.com.Just relax. https://t.co/zhtzH7lQ9O pic.twitter.com/56AK2U4SD3— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 17, 2022The PA news agency has contacted Air Moldova for comment but it had not responded at the time of publication. Read More Storm Eunice news: Schools to close after Met Office warningUkraine news: Shelling of Donbass school a ‘false flag’ attackQueen ‘to pay Giuffre’s charity £2m’ as part of settlement - latest
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tacoma News Tribune

Insurance Companies Stop Airspace Coverage in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Days after U.S. and Canada ordered most diplomats out of Ukraine amid heightened risk of Russian invasion, insurance companies also started pulling the plug and refusing to cover Ukrainian airspace. On Monday, Ukraine International Airlines told local news outlets that it received "an official notification from insurance companies to terminate...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uia#Military Aircraft#Insurance Coverage#Us Air Force#Ukrainian#Reuters#Klm#Dutch#Lufthansa#British Airways#Us Air Force Global Hawk#Boeing
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Country
Germany
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Washington Post

Putin may go to war to capture Ukraine. With Belarus, he did it without firing a shot.

MOSCOW — Belarus announced Sunday that Russian forces would remain in the country after massive military drills ended, in a move that opposition figures said surrendered the country’s independence to Moscow without a shot being fired. Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said it undermined the country’s security and...
POLITICS
NBC News

Some Ukrainian websites temporarily knocked offline by cyberattack

Several key Ukrainian websites, including those of two of the country’s largest banks and its defense ministry, were temporarily knocked offline Tuesday after an apparent cyberattack. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks. Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications, a government-funded organization aimed at countering disinformation, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy