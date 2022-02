The LEC is already a third of the way through its 2022 Spring Split with the league’s 10 teams having played six of the 18 games on their schedules. Just two games separate second place from eighth in the LEC, meaning that one week of matches could completely flip the league on its head. Seven of the 10 teams in the LEC moved up or down our rankings in comparison to last week, implying that the league is carefully toeing the line between highly competitive and incredibly unstable.

