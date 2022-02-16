Pick ‘Em Preview: The Genesis Invitational

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here. Full disclosure: I missed the aces at 16. Both of them. This was my first pilgrimage to the desert to take in (and cover) the spectacle that is the WM Phoenix Open, and I spent plenty of time inside the friendly confines of the Coliseum, as they’d like you to call it, but I happened to be elsewhere when Sam Ryder ended a six-year hole-in-one drought on Saturday. When I heard a second ridiculous roar on Sunday, I knew I’d missed yet another ace, this one courtesy of Carlos Ortiz. I was not present for the beer showers that ensued, nor the cleanup efforts from the saintly volunteers. It’s a bit like going to a Wisconsin football game and being in the concessions line during Jump Around. I’m not proud of it, but it happened.

