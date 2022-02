Genshin Impact Version 2.5 has finally gone live, and the arrival of Yae Miko has ended the wait for many players who have anticipated her release since her first reveal in version 2.0. Being the head shrine maiden of Grand Narukami Shrine and Ei’s closest confidant, her major involvement in the Archon quests has led players to speculate about her gameplay. In this article, we will discuss the strengths and weaknesses of Yae Miko, and determine whether she’s worth your Primogems or not.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO