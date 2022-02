Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5 has been outlined today, with CD Projekt Red taking a deep dive into the first major update for the game in months during a live stream on Twitch. Undoubtedly, the headline attraction for the Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5 free download will be the long-awaited next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X and S. If you’re lucky enough to own any of these consoles, you will now be able to take advantage of “ray tracing features and 4K with dynamic scaling, faster loading times, and a variety of other visual and technical improvements” thanks to the new patch. The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X and S upgrade is out today (Wednesday February 15) with gamers on next-gen consoles who haven’t downloaded The Witcher 3’s latest also able to take advantage of a free five hour trial – with any progress you make during the demo able to transfer over to the full game if you purchase it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO