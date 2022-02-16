United Red Storm vs. Mendon Unity Lady Mustangs Girls Basketball on 2-16-22

Sturgis fell 38-28 in a competitive girls basketball game Monday at one-loss Niles Brandywine. The defeat puts the Trojans at 8-9 while the Bobcats improve to 16-1. “Very proud of the girls tonight, very physical hard fought game tonight,” said Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin. “We had a one minute stretch in the first and fourth quarters where we played great defense for 15-20 seconds and force a tough shot and give up the offensive rebound for a kick out three. That was the difference in the game. Juliette Schroeder had a big game tonight. We struggled to get anyone else going offensively.”
