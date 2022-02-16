United Red Storm vs. Mendon Unity Lady Mustangs Girls Basketball on 2-16-22

ORLAND, Calif. - Orland and Corning soccer battled it out on the pitch, looking to punch their ticket to the semifinals. Both girls teams were slow to start, but Corning founds its groove midway through the first half. Sophomore Genevive Rosa connected with Freshman Jacqueline Hernandez. While running to her left, Hernandez kicked the ball across her body and into the right corner of the net. The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead.

ORLAND, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO