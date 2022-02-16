ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

United Red Storm vs. Mendon Unity Lady Mustangs Girls Basketball on 2-16-22

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 1 day ago

The United Red Storm take on the...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Central Unified Basketball Puts on Halftime Show

Unable to find an opponent Tuesday night, the Central Unified basketball team decided to put on a show all by themselves at halftime of the varsity boys game against Memorial at the Bear Den. The Bears Unified team was led by Kelsey Dardeen, Dazy Lambert and Miguel Gomez.
CENTRAL, IN
lapeerlightning.com

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball falls to Carman Ainsworth 55 – 46

Lapeer JV girls had a 23-17 lead at halftime but couldn’t hold on eventually losing to Carman. With the loss to Carman the JV Lady Lightning fall to 10-7 on the season. Madison Spanicciati lead all scorers with 25 points. Lilly Young added 11 points. Sephora Miller chipped in 7 points. Carley Hoover rounded out the scoring with 3 points. Next game will be on Friday February, 18th @ Midland.
LAPEER, MI
The Spokesman-Review

Prep roundup: Ferris boys, Mead girls reach 3A district title game; Central Valley boys fall in 4A semifinal

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Kamiakin 65, Central Valley 62: Tyler Bilodeau scored 28 points and the Braves (19-2) beat the visiting Bears (15-7) in a semifinal. Dylan Darling led CV with 25 points and Nathan Rowell added 15. The Bears, who trailed by 13 at halftime, face Lewis and Clark in a loser-out at Mead HS on Thursday.
MEAD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mustangs#Radio Broadcast#Central High School#Highschool#The United Red Storm
Plainsman

Area basketball 2-16-22

WOLSEY — The Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds pushed their season record to 14-4 Tuesday night, opening up quickly and coasting to a 48-36 win over the Warner Monarchs in non-conference boys’ basketball action. The Warbirds were led by Carson Zomer and Blaze Herdman with nine points each as all five...
WARNER, SD
977wmoi.com

Fighting Scots Men’s Basketball Drops Home Finale

The Monmouth College men’s basketball team fought til the end but lost their final home game of the season 75-69 to Cornell on Tuesday night. The Scots (3-19, 2-12) lost all three games to first-place Cornell this season. Cornell hit a couple shots early with the Scots hanging close...
MONMOUTH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Big Second Half Powers Vikings Past Mustangs

MONTESANO — Mossyrock overcame its worst shooting performance of the year to put away North River in the second half during a 67-43 win in a 1B District IV loser-out match at Montesano High School on Tuesday. Mossyrock struggled getting shots to fall in the first half, trailing 11-10...
MONTESANO, WA
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Girls' Basketball District Preview (2-28-22)

Seven SOL girls’ basketball teams will be in action in Friday’s opening round of the District One 6A Tournament. Check back for game recaps as well as previews of upcoming games in Class 4A & Class 5A. (Photo courtesy of Jesse Garber: https://jsgarber.zenfolio.com/p520934698) #23 OWEN J ROBERTS at...
EDUCATION
actionnewsnow.com

Corning Girls, Orland Boys advance to Northern Section Division II soccer semifinals

ORLAND, Calif. - Orland and Corning soccer battled it out on the pitch, looking to punch their ticket to the semifinals. Both girls teams were slow to start, but Corning founds its groove midway through the first half. Sophomore Genevive Rosa connected with Freshman Jacqueline Hernandez. While running to her left, Hernandez kicked the ball across her body and into the right corner of the net. The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead.
ORLAND, CA
Reading Eagle

Wilson beats Reading High in BCIAA girls basketball semifinal to advance to title game

One win away from the BCIAA girls basketball championship game, Wilson stuck with the bedrock of its identity. The third-seeded Bulldogs stalled seventh-seeded Reading High’s fourth-quarter comeback effort and held the Red Knights to their second-lowest point total of the season to earn a 37-34 win in a BCIAA girls basketball semifinal on Tuesday night at Santander Arena.
READING, PA
San Pete Messenger

Manti girls basketball closes season, heads into state tournament as No. 9 seed

MANTI — The Manti girls basketball team closed out its regular-season with a 52-41 loss to Union. The Lady Templars conclude the season with an 11-9 overall record, and a 4-4 record in Region 14 play. Manti finished third in the region standings despite being the only team with an overall winning record.
MANTI, UT
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Brandywine 38, Sturgis 28

Sturgis fell 38-28 in a competitive girls basketball game Monday at one-loss Niles Brandywine. The defeat puts the Trojans at 8-9 while the Bobcats improve to 16-1. “Very proud of the girls tonight, very physical hard fought game tonight,” said Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin. “We had a one minute stretch in the first and fourth quarters where we played great defense for 15-20 seconds and force a tough shot and give up the offensive rebound for a kick out three. That was the difference in the game. Juliette Schroeder had a big game tonight. We struggled to get anyone else going offensively.”
STURGIS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy