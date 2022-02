The Town of Elon needs to hear from you! We are exploring the potential for adding routes within the Town to the Link Transit System operated by the City of Burlington. This service would be free to riders, and paid for by the Town, so it is critical that we gain input on if the service would be supported and used by members of our community. If you’d like to help plan the future of your community and make a difference, please complete the survey. More information about the Link Transit System can be found at this link: https://linktransit.org/ Comments and surveys will be collected until Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The survey is located here.

ELON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO