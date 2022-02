When it comes to pictures of animals, we tend to like ’em goofy. There’s just no room for seriousness when it comes to our animal friends! Animals have an uncanny knack for making us smile, so why mess around with images that don’t “spark joy?” If you feel the same way, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 15 more very important animal images that might not make sense, but they make us laugh. And that’s enough.

ANIMALS ・ 27 DAYS AGO