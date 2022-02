HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's Meituan (3690.HK) just can't catch a break. Investors deducted $28 billion in market value from the company’s shares after the government on Friday unveiled new measures aimed at helping service sectors like retail and catering, which will include caps on fees and commissions charged by food delivery apps. The rules are part of Beijing's efforts to prop up the country's pandemic-decimated industries .

